‘Femme Fatale’: Hillary Clinton Speaking to Elizabeth Warren Behind the Scenes - Report

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 2016, met with several potential 2020 candidates at the beginning of this year, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been in contact with Hillary Clinton and speaking to her behind the scenes throughout her presidential campaign, claim sources cited by NBC News.

One source mentioned knowing of one additional call between Warren and Clinton since the start of the year, however, a person in proximity to Clinton insisted the contact merits attention and was substantial, describing the conversation between the two women as seemingly recent because it was “front of mind” for her.

Clinton has been speaking to Warren in recent months, claim the sources, adding “that has clearly not gone unnoticed, and I think she really appreciates that”.

Earlier, it had been widely reported that Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, met with several potential 2020 candidates at the beginning of the year, including former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

There is no information regarding the actual number of conversations Warren has recently had with the failed presidential candidate, with the two publicly keeping the lid on their interaction.

“To the extent that Democratic primary voters fear a repeat scenario in 2020 — and to the extent that she’s competing with Sanders for the votes of progressives — there may be good reason for Warren to keep her distance from Clinton publicly,” NBC News reports.

The television network claims Clinton could be a valuable asset, should Warren “find herself battling for delegates and superdelegates” at next year’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – the same state Clinton lost in 2016.

“Hillary Clinton would absolutely have influence over a number of delegates to this convention,” Deb Kozikowski, the vice chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, was quoted as saying.

“It would be counterproductive for the first woman nominee of the party to not be supportive of a woman who may go over that threshold,” Kozikowski added.

Warren’s team has not commented the relationship between Clinton and Warren.

The social media’s reaction to the reports of possible behind-the-scenes interaction between the two politicians has been prompt, with many debating just how bad a move this might be for Warren:

