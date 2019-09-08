Cargo Ship Overturns, Burns Off Georgia; Four Crew Members Missing

US Coast Guard reported Sunday that four people are missing, while 20 have been rescued after a large cargo ship overturned near a major Georgian port. The Coast Guard noted that there were 23 crew members and one pilot.
#BreakingNews @USCG and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on scene with the cargo vessel Golden Ray currently listing heavily near St. Simons Sound, Georgia. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/rtA9ZfteGh— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) 8 сентября 2019 г.
According to the Coast Guard, the ship carrying vehicles was leaving the port in Brunswick, Georgia when it leaned on one of its sides. Following the incident, the traffic in the port was suspended.
#Update Evacuations of the Golden Ray’s crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/F7JbdGCShU— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) 8 сентября 2019 г.
