‘You See That From Ivanka’: Trump Family ‘Will Be a Dynasty’, Presidential Campaign Manager Says

The remarks were made during a California convention, where Republican Party members tried to hammer out their election strategy in the state amid President Trump’s 2020 campaign. Polls show that Trump remains widely unpopular in California where he lost by more than four million votes in the 2016 election.

Brad Parscale, manager of the US President’s 2020 re-election campaign, has claimed that Donald Trump and his family will become a long-term “dynasty” that may help transform the Republican Party.

“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party. One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in,” Parscale told a GOP gathering in California on Saturday.

He declined to elaborate on the reasoning behind his prediction and on whether any of Trump’s family members would seek office , reiterating that he just thinks that “they are a dynasty.”

“I think they’re all amazing people […] with amazing capabilities. I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all,” he added.

Parscale spoke after Axios reporter Jonathan Swan told MSNBC’s First Look late last month that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who are the US President’s senior advisers, recommended kicking Vice President Mike Pence off the 2020 Republican ticket and replacing him with Nikki Haley.

Trump, for his part, touted Pence as “a great vice president” who is “the person [to run together with in 2020], 100 percent.”

In a separate development, Trump announced that 38-year-old Kushner will serve as a US-Middle East peace envoy, inheriting the role from Jason Greenblatt, who is to step down.

Meanwhile, the US President’s 2020 re-election campaign, backed by the slogan “Keep America Great” is gathering strength. In particular, Republicans are trying hard to elaborate their election strategy in California, where Trump faces low approval ratings and where he lost by more than four million votes in 2016.