Ex-South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford Announces Republican Primary Challenge to Trump

In July, US President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election campaign for the 2020 presidential election during a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford stated Sunday that he would challenge current President Donald Trump during the Republican primaries for the 2020 presidential election.

"I’m here to tell you now that I am going to get in," he told Fox News.

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R) announced exclusively on Fox News Sunday that he will challenge President Trump in the Republican primary. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2xwdSGpW0d — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) 8 сентября 2019 г.

​The announcement comes a week after Sanford hinted that he could enter the presidential race. The lawmaker, however, will face a tough battle as Republicans from Kansas and South Carolina have already decided to cancel primaries in their respected states.

Additionally, according to recent polls conducted by Morning Consult company, Trump enjoys 85 percent of Republicans' support.

Besides Sanford, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former member of House of Representatives Joe Walsh are also challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.