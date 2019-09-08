Iconic Charging Bull Statue in New York City Damaged by Vandal - Photo

An iconic Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan, NYC, was allegedly vandalised on Saturday by a 42-year-old who smashed his banjo against the bull's head and horns.
According to the New York Police Department, the man approached a popular tourist attraction and hit the statue at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The sculpture was left with scratches and breaks around its right horn.
A permabear destroying the charging bull of Wall Street— Baroudy (@barondy) September 8, 2019
If you can’t short them, beat them@zerohedge @Hipster_Trader @MysteryTrader99 @chigrl @LongTplexTrader pic.twitter.com/PookpYxIYf
The suspect was identified as Tevon Varlack from Dallas, Texas, and he was was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
Charging Bull, also known as the Wall Street Bull, is a bronze sculpture that was created by Italian artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989. Di Modica illegally dropped the sculpture outside the New York Stock Exchange as a gift to America and wanted the bull to inspire other people to be strong in the face of hardship.
