Trump Hits Back at CNN After Channel Says Alabama was in the Way of Hurricane Dorian

Trump tweeted a video showing a CNN meteorologist explaining that the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Alabama were at risk, editing the video so the reporter says “Alabama” 10 times back-to-back.

Trump has repeatedly hammered media coverage of his comments about Dorian hitting Alabama, defending his words with earlier reports about the hurricane and suggesting the mainstream media was not treating him fairly. The doctored CNN clip showing a meteorologist saying Alabama was at risk of getting hit by Hurricane Dorian, proving the president’s point, is now pinned to Trump’s Twitter profile.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has started to sell black markers inscribed with President Trump's name, with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeting that the Trump marker "has the special ability to drive CNN and the rest of the fake news crazy!" The black markers, hundreds of sets of which sold shortly after he announced them, come in sets of five for $15.

Buy the official Trump marker, which is different than every other marker on the market, because this one has the special ability to drive @CNN and the rest of the fake news crazy! #KeepMarkersGreathttps://t.co/eakgICM0LR — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 6, 2019

Trump first sparked controversy Wednesday when he displayed a map in the Oval Office showing Dorian making its way up the East Coast. But the storm’s path was extended with a Sharpie to include Alabama, though the National Hurricane Center's projections did not show the state was in the storm's path. It was later reported by the Washington Post, citing a White House official, that Trump was the person who drew the projection.