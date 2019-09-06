Fed's Powell Vows US Will 'Act as Appropriate' on Economy Amid Fresh Criticism From Trump

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he wonders where he found “this guy Jerome”.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has promised that the US Central Bank is poised to add to preserving national economy's expansion in the face of looming risks.

“We see the most likely case for the US and for the world too as continued moderate growth. We're going to continue to act as appropriate to sustain this expansion”, he pointed out.

At the same time, he warned that “trade policy uncertainty will be weighing on business investment decisions”.

“I agree with [Cramer], the Fed should lower rates. They were WAY too early to raise, and Way too late to cut - and big dose quantitative tightening didn’t exactly help either. Where did I find this guy Jerome? Oh well, you can’t win them all!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was referring to remarks by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who insisted that Powell should acknowledge that he should not have raised interest rates last year.

