Register
16:47 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Barbie Death Camp

    Holocaust-Themed Barbie Exhibit Touches Raw Nerve at Burning Man Festival

    CC BY 2.0 / Steve Jurvetson / Barbie Death Camp
    US
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    210

    The Burning Man festival, originally conceived on a San Francisco beach in the 1980s, has grown into a mass phenomenon, with thousands flocking to Nevada annually for an experiment in temporary community and radical self-sufficiency, as they explore various forms of artistic self-expression.

    An artist at the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada, has presented an art exhibit simulating a death camp, with naked dolls led into ovens, sparking widespread outrage, reports J. The Jewish News of Northern California.

    Dubbed the “Barbie Death Camp and Wine Bistro,” many at the festival felt it to be a glaringly insensitive trivialisation of the Holocaust.
    The controversial exhibit featured hundreds of Barbies, some crucified on pink crosses, with others posed as though being led into the ovens. Other photos obtained by the outlet show toy soldiers with semi-automatic rifles “marching” the Barbies from the rear.

    A banner strapped to an RV proclaims the Barbie Death Camp “the friendliest concentration camp” at Burning Man.

    Another reads “arbeit macht plastik frei,” in a reference to the message over the Auschwitz gate meaning “work makes you free.”
    The sign also says the camp is presented by “Auschwitz Inc.” and “The Mattel Co.”

    According to the report by J. The Jewish News of Northern California, Mattel, the company that manufactures the Barbie doll, had no involvement in the exhibit.

    The man behind the offending exhibit is Jewish artist, James Jacoby, who said in his defence that he had been putting on the same exhibit for 20 years, and that while he didn’t want to “trigger” anybody, “Burning Man is not a safe space.”

    “It’s not Yale University. You don’t get to run and hide from something you don’t like. There’s 1,100 theme camps. If you don’t like ours, go to another one,” he said.

    The response to the exhibit has been both mixed and explosive, with some seeing the Barbie Death Camp as no more than an example of gallows humour, while others lamented the sheer insensitivity of the display.

    “We have received a number of complaints. Certainly individuals have a right to free expression. But using that free expression to trivialise the Holocaust for the sake of political, social or artistic ends is still deeply offensive and inappropriate. And we would ask people not to do so,” said the Anti-Defamation League’s San Francisco regional director, Seth Brysk.

    Burning Man, a nonprofit headquartered in San Francisco, has not yet given an official comment.

    © REUTERS / Jim Urquhart
    Участники фестиваля Burning Man в США

    Burning Man, which originated as a gathering on Baker Beach in San Francisco in 1986, is now an annual event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The crowd-pulling festival brings together some 70,000 people who erect a “temporary city”.

    The event is rooted in modern and contemporary art movements like Dadaism and performance art, with over 1,000 camps constructed around themes, seeking to embolden an experimental approach to self-expression.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Outrage as Russian Girl Strikes ‘Revealing’ Poses on Monument to Holocaust Victims
    Germany Charges Ex-SS Soldier for Holocaust Denial, Victim Blaming
    Ancestry.com Unveils Free Archive System With Over 11 Million Holocaust Records
    Outrage as Phone Covers With Photos of Holocaust Victims Appear in Online Stores
    Tags:
    Nevada, Auschwitz, Auschwitz, Holocaust, Holocaust, Barbie Girl, Barbie doll, Burning Man, Burning Man
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse