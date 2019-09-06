Hurricane Dorian Weakens to Category 1 as It Continues Up US East Coast - Meteorologists

According to the NHC, Dorian is currently moving along the US east coast at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour, which falls within Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The hurricane hit the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses. On Thursday, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN that the death toll was at 30 people.
Because Dorian was approaching the United States as a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds equal or above 157 miles per hour last week, the states of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina declared an emergency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)