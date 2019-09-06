White House Press Secretary Mocks CNN for Inaccurately Labeling Alabama as Mississippi

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked CNN on Thursday after the network botched a graphic early Saturday morning as Hurricane Dorian put neighbouring Georgia into a state of emergency.

The mistake showed a “Mississippi” written with big black letters on a white background. Although the mislabeled image only appeared on air for about 10 seconds, it didn’t go unnoticed by the White House.

“Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?” Grisham wrote.

CNN’s public relations department replied on Twitter, writing: “Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime."

The lines on the map mentioned by Grisham are a reference to a recent gaffe made by US President Trump in which he initially tweeted that the Dorian hurricane would hit Alabama, apparently prompting the National Weather Service to clarify that it wasn't headed in that direction. Amid criticism, Trump displayed a chart in the Oval Office on Wednesday that appeared to be altered with a black marker. A White House official told Fox News that before cameras were allowed in the Oval Office, an unidentified individual used a pen to put the extra loop on Dorian's path.