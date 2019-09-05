‘Fifty Shades of Cray’: Twitter Offers Titles for Former Trump Spokeswoman’s Memoir

Former White House press secretary and future Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to tell her story about being US President Donald Trump’s public mouthpiece for nearly two years, and netizens appear eager to help her name the upcoming book.

Sputnik’s previous report about Sanders’ book deal following her July departure from office was confirmed Thursday, as St. Martin’s Press announced they had secured a deal to publish her currently untitled memoir.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” the married mother of three told the Associated Press in a statement.

Being that the book is currently missing an eye-catching title, many helpful netizens offered their opinions on what the future Fox News contributor should name her memoir.

“I’ll Get Back to You On That”

- by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2019

“Say Anything” — Jeffrey Bergman (@JeffRWLawyer) September 5, 2019

The Art Of Gaslighting pic.twitter.com/PZGfmXb5b1 — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) September 5, 2019

Fifty Shades of Cray — 🇨🇦Duane Barker (@Duane1Barker) September 5, 2019

Crime and No Punishment — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 5, 2019

“It Was A Joke, People...”

- by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2019

Smoke Gets in Your Lies — Arthur Sharon (@irvingtonarky) September 5, 2019

Smokey Eye & The Bandit. — Marc (@Marcandcookies) September 5, 2019

Smokey Eye, Ashes of Truth — F1agg Σagl3t0n 🇺🇸🦅🍑🌱 (@NM_Che56) September 5, 2019

Here Lies Sarah Huckabee Sanders. — Monica St. John (@monicalonglegs) September 5, 2019

"Cashing In: The Inside Story that Respects the Extensive NDAs I've Signed" — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) September 5, 2019

The publication of the Mueller Report in April 2019 revealed that Sanders admitted to federal investigators that she made false statements to the public while serving as White House press secretary from July 26, 2017, to July 1, 2019.

Even prior to the report, Sanders’ half-truths to the public were put on blast by comedian and former “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf during the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"I like Sarah. I think she's really resourceful. She burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she's born with it; maybe it's lies," Wolf said of the press secretary.

The book, along with her new website, have fueled rumors that Sanders is planning to run for office in her home state of Arkansas and is allegedly eyeing her father’s former position as governor.