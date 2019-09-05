Trump Backs Boris Johnson After Defeat in Parliament, Says UK PM ‘Knows How to Win’

President Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence in Boris Johnson as the UK prime minister faces defections from his Conservative Party after two significant blows in Parliament this week.

Johnson faced a significant setback Tuesday when 21 members of his party joined with other members of Parliament to force a vote to delay the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. On Wednesday, lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 329-300 to advance a bill that would block a "no deal" Brexit, handing Johnson his second defeat in as many days and sending the bill to the House of Lords. They also rejected Johnson's motion to call snap elections after the bill passed the Commons.

“He’s a friend of mine, and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a briefing on Hurricane Dorian.

"Boris knows how to win," he added. "Don’t worry about him.”

Trump previously criticized Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, over her inability to secure a Brexit deal.

He has touted his personal relationship with Johnson, who took office in July, and expressed confidence in his ability to get Brexit passed despite the gridlock in parliament.