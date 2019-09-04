Register
    Jeffrey Epstein

    Anonymous Individual Asks Court Not to Reveal His Name with New Release of Epstein's Court Docs – Report

    The criminal case against the disgraced financier and convicted paedophile accused of sex-trafficking minor girls at his residences was dismissed after he ended his life in jail this August under circumstances, which seemed suspicious to commenters. Nevertheless, the investigation into his alleged sex trafficking ring continues.

    A John Doe has filed a letter to Manhattan federal court judge Loretta Preska, pleading that his identity and those of others linked to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his suspected madam, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, not be released in court papers; fearing their reputations could be damaged, The New York Post reports. It is unclear from the motion if this man is famous or whether he expects to face accusations, according to the outlet.

    "As a non-party to these proceedings, Doe lacks specific knowledge about the contents of the Sealed Materials. But it is clear that these materials implicate the privacy and reputational interests of many persons other than the two primary parties to this action, Giuffre and Maxwell," the anonymous person's lawyers argue.

    They point out that a prior judgement in the high-profile case ruled that they contained a "range of allegations of sexual acts involving Plaintiff and non-parties to this litigation, some famous, some not; the identities of non-parties who either allegedly engaged in sexual acts with Plaintiff or who allegedly facilitated such acts."

    The motion came just a day ahead of a hearing, in which Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claiming to be Epstein's sex slave and her lawyers, will fight to release a new bulk of still-secret documents from her civil lawsuit against Maxwell. Giuffre had accused Maxwell of defamation when she called her a liar, but they settled the suit in 2015.

    The now-35-year-old accuser's lawyer David Boies expects that it will be determined how to deal with thousands of pages that have not been released yet, and hinted that they contain depositions from witnesses that have not been previously named declining to reveal their identities to the outlet.

    Giuffre is one of the 16 women who have come out with accusations that Epstein abused them and treated them like "sex slaves". According to Giuffre, she was ordered to sleep with Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew, late MIT professor Marvin Minsky, former Maine Senator George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and other men in power. This has been vehemently denied by those that stand accused and their representatives.

    Case Against Epstein Dismissed

    Although federal prosecutors are continuing their investigation, a criminal sex trafficking case against the deceased paedophile was formally dismissed after his suicide in the New York City jail, following the release of the first 2,000-page portion of documents from Giuffre's lawsuit against Maxwell.

    Epstein's death by hanging has been met with suspicion since the American paedophile is linked to many famous and influential people, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, numerous powerful Saudis and Europeans and he was inexplicably removed from suicide watch, despite reportedly trying to kill himself just weeks earlier.

    Epstein, a convicted sex offender, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his death. He was arrested in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. After being convicted of being a sex offender and paedophile, Epstein served a light sentence of just 13 months.

    In July 2019, Epstein was arrested a second time, and charged with sex-trafficking minor girls at his residences. Some of the charges date back to the 2000s. Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

