A 75-foot boat has caught fire near Santa Cruz Island leaving over 30 people "in distress" according to the Los Angeles Coast Guard. The cause of the fire and the fate of the passengers on the vessel remain unknown so far.

The first images of the boat, which caught fire near Santa Cruz Island on 2 September, were posted by the Ventura County Fire Department on Twitter. The photos show firefighters spraying the dive boat with water. The tweet further said that the US Coast Guard assisted them in operations aimed at rescuing those on board.

First pictures of deadly boat fire in Ventura county California. Official say 34 lost off the coast of Santa Cruz Island. pic.twitter.com/SzbU0WrzqF — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 2, 2019

Earlier, the US Los Angeles Coast Guard reported responding to the 75ft boat with over "30 people in distress" near Santa Cruz Island. One Twitterian has reported 34 people dead on the boat, but the information hasn't been confirmed by the Coast Guard, which promised to provide information later, citing the ongoing "operation".