'I Knew It Existed': Trump 'Not Sure' He 'Ever Even Heard of the Category 5' Hurricane Dorian

As portions of the United States brace for disastrous Hurricane Dorian forecast to hit the US East Coast on Monday, US President Donald Trump was again caught by reporters in DC on Sunday making controversial statements - reportedly similar to his remarks on the devastating aftermath of 2017's Hurricane Irma.

“We don't even know what's coming at us [...] All we know is it's possibly the biggest. I have... I am not sure I'm not sure that I've ever even heard of the Category Five, I knew it existed [...] And I've seen some Category Fours, you don't even see them that much, but a Category Five is something that I don't know that I've ever even heard the term other than I know it's there”, Trump said at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters during news conference.

Trump recently returned from Camp David where he spent the weekend while the 'life-threatening storm' - according to the National Hurricane Centre - barreled over the Bahamas, turning a tropical paradise into Hell on Earth.

Local netizens criticized Trump's script-reading statement at the FEMA headquarters, recalling the president's controversial response to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico in 2017 and his mega projects, including a notorious border wall with Mexico. Some remarked that Trump is more keen to golf than to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

"Can I please go back to golf now?" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 1, 2019

Here is a man who looks like he’s not in control. — Big Lee Bronzer (@BigLeeBronzer) September 1, 2019

Excellent advice President Trump! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 1, 2019

But you took all that money for Disaster Relief for your Replacement Fence on the Border. I guess you'll now claim you "did" Infrastructure too. 🤔😄😉 — Lefty no More (@soonerthanltr) September 1, 2019

Why is he still in yesterday’s clothes? Did he go golfing again? — Laurie Fare (@LaurieFare1) September 1, 2019

This literally looks like a Nickelodeon special with the president speaking. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 1, 2019

Why does he always wear a USA hat ( with a suit ffs) when there is a hurricane or natural disaster? Is it to remind people of who he is maybe? — stable genius sandy may 🗽 (@sandzz77) September 1, 2019

As one of the most powerful hurricanes in recorded history approaches the US, Dorian has people on the coast scrambling from Florida to South and North Carolina, as state and local authorities prepare for the deadly storm's landfall, as well as subsequent flooding and probable loss of power.

The US state of Florida will reportedly be a critical state in the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is still under fire for his controversial response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, killing some 3,000 people.