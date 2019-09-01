Bahama Netizens Share Dramatic Videos of Hurricane Dorian Destruction

In the multiple videos the destruction is terrible as Hurricane Dorian appears to have turned a paradise into Hell on Earth.
Local netizens claim that when the storm made landfall, the only thing they could do was pray.
BREAKING: Video sent into us by Jetta C. from Marsh Harbour, Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 made landfall! Reports directly from the area buildings are completely gone!— Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) September 1, 2019
Terrible conditions coming out of the Marsh Harbour, Bahamas area as Hurricane Dorian CAT 5 making landfall! Jetta, who shot this video says they could use a lot of prayers!— Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) September 1, 2019
This is Marsh harbour, Bahamas right now with 185mph sustained winds affecting the town! Report @MaximoSPQR #Dorian2019 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/n7zl3X23sn— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 1, 2019
BREAKING: Catastrophic damage near Marsh Harbour on the #Abaco Islands in the #Bahamas which is currently in the eye of Hurricane #Dorian:— DMM News (@DMM_News_) September 1, 2019
I just heard all of the homes in “The Mud” have been destroyed #Dorian2019 #marshharbour pic.twitter.com/Y1Uh3sZPbP— steve pece (@stevepece) September 1, 2019
