Police Identify Odessa-Midland Shooter - Reports

Texas authorities still baffled with Saturday's shooting incident and can't explain why a man with a military-grade assault rifle opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside local movie theater, AP reported Sunday.

Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Seth Ator, who records show is 36 years old, AP said, citing the officials on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Texas authorities say that those killed were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old but did not immediately provide a list of names. The injured included three law enforcement officers, AP reported.

The killer reportedly acted alone, AP said. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the gunman had no ties to any terrorist group.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke refused earlier to publicly say the name of the gunman during a televised news conference. Gerke said, however, there were still no answers as to the shooter's motives.

The shooting incident began when Texas state troopers tried pulling over a gold car on Saturday afternoon for failing to signal a left turn. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car after which the gunman fled and continued shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said, cited by AP.

Initially, police reported about two shooters in two separate vehicles, but later it was revealed that there was one shooter. The perpetrator was shot and killed in the US city of Odessa.

Earlier this month, the gunman - identified as Patrick Crusius - killed 22 and wounded over 20 when he opened fire with a military-grade assault rifle in a Walmart in a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

