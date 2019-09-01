Death Toll in Odessa-Midland Shooting in Texas Rises to Seven

The FBI and law enforcement agencies have been “fully engaged” in investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on a highway connecting cities of Midland and Odessa.

The death toll in a shooting in West Texas has increased to seven people, while more than 20 people have been shot in the incident, Odessa police stated.

According to spokesman Steve LeSueur, at least one of the shooting victims remains in life-threatening conditions.

The shooting occurred on Saturday when state troopers stopped a car with a man, who failed to signal a left turn.

The man, however, opened fire at the troopers and fled the scene, while randomly shooting people. The gunman, reportedly identified as a white man in his 30s, was killed later by officers near a movie theatre.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, while the FBI and law enforcement agencies have been investigating the case.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW