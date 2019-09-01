Hurricane Dorian Swells to Category 5, Poised to Hit Abaco Islands in Bahamas - NHC

The day before, the National Hurricane Center stated that Hurricane Dorian could change its path and make landfall in Georgia and in either of the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center assigned on Sunday Hurricane Dorian to Category 5 storm with sustained winds reaching 160 mph. The centre added that the hurricane was about to hit the Abaco Islands, the northern Bahamas.

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) 1 сентября 2019 г.

​The day before, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis urged residents to evacuate to the main island.

"I want you to remember: homes, houses, structures can be replaced. Lives cannot be replaced," he told at a news conference.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Florida and "ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts."

​Authorities in both Carolinas have declared a state of emergency but have held off mass evacuations due to uncertainty over the hurricane's path.

