Register
06:15 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Maintainance workers try to remove a tree from a road in Nassau, New Providence island in the Bahamas, on October 6, 2016, after the passing of Hurricane Matthew

    'Life-Threatening Storm' Dorian to Barrel Over Bahamas, Heavy Rainfall, Storm Surge Expected - US National Hurricane Centre

    © AFP 2019 / Sloan SMITH
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) issued a warning on Saturday, saying that storm Dorian "is now moving closer to the Northwestern Bahamas", adding that the heavy rainfall expected over the affected territory.

    "A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds, and heavy rains capable of life-threatening flash floods are expected on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Sunday through Monday, and a hurricane warning is in effect for these areas", the NHC said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, powerful hurricane Dorian, which is approaching the eastern coastal Florida state, has strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" category four hurricane.

    "Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunters indicate that Dorian has strengthened to an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 km/h). This increase in intensity will be reflected in the forecast issued at 1100 pm EDT [03:00 GMT]" the NHC said late on Friday.

    US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida, where the hurricane is expected to make landfall as a "life-threatening storm" over the three-day US Labor Day holiday weekend, and authorized US federal agencies to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures.

    Trump also has vowed to meet top officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at their headquarters on Sunday morning to decide what steps should then be taken in dealing with the hurricane crisis.

    Notably, Trump had reportedly argued at several briefings with homeland and national security officials that nuclear bombs should be dropped into the eye of hurricanes forming off the African coast to disrupt them.

    The US state of Florida will be reportedly a critical state in the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is under fire from critics for his controversial response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, killing some 3,000 in 2017.

    Meanwhile, From Florida to South and North Carolina, state and local authorities are reportedly preparing for the hurricane’s landfall, subsequent flooding and possible loss of electrical power.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Tags:
    Bahamas, United States, warning, storm, hurricane Dorian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse