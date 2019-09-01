Register
03:12 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ambulance

    Disturbing Audio Captures ‘Uncaring’ 911 Dispatcher Scolding Arkansas Woman As She Drowns

    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A woman caught in a flash flood in Arkansas drowned despite firefighter’s and dispatcher’s best efforts. Rescuers failed to secure the drowning car in time, but the cold treatment given to the doomed and weeping victim by the dispatcher turned the tragedy into a harrowing nightmare.

    Debbie Stevens, 47, was on her regular paper route when she got caught in a sudden flash flood. Scared of the rapidly rising water, she called 911 but was given a cold shoulder by the dispatcher.

    "Please help me, I don't want to die! I can't swim! I'm scared! I'm going to drown!", Stevens can be heard on the recording of a call that lasted 22 minutes. “I'm scared. I've never had anything happen to me like this before.”

    The 911 dispatcher, Donna Reneau, working her final shift after giving her resignation notice two weeks earlier, was unsympathetic to the woman’s lament, and told her that authorities will “get there when they get there,” that she is not going to die and, at one point even telling her to “shut up.”

    ​​"You're not going to die," the dispatcher said in the audio file released by police. "I don't know why you're freaking out [...] You freaking out is doing nothing but losing your oxygen in there. So, calm down."

    As the woman continued to cry uncontrollably, the dispatcher scolded her for driving into the water.

    "Well this will teach you, next time don't drive in the water," Reneau can be heard saying to Stevens. "I don't see how you didn't see it, you had to go right over it, so."

    At one point Stevens said she needed to vomit due to stress.

    "Well, you're in water, you can throw up," the dispatcher said. "It's not going to matter."

    Crying uncontrollably, Stevens asked the woman on the line to pray with her.

    "You go ahead and start off the prayer," the 911 operator said.

    Fifteen minutes into the call, Reneau worked with firefighters in efforts to locate Stevens and her submerged SUV. The dispatcher can be heard asking a firefighter on the phone whether he could see Stevens' SUV. "Negative," he said. 

    "Miss Debbie, you're going to have to shut up," the dispatcher can be heard saying and asking Stevens to honk on her horn instead, so that the responders can locate her vehicle. 

    "My horn is dead," Stevens said. "Everything is dead."

    Authorities responded to the scene 12 minutes after she dialed 911, Fox News reported Saturday, but because of the floodwaters it took over an hour to locate and reach Stevens' vehicle. By the time police and firefighters were able to secure the car, Stevens was dead.

    Due to flash flooding, many were calling 911 that night. At one point, Reneau can be heard answering other callers’ calls, while keeping Stevens’ call active.

    Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker commented on the incident, saying Reneau's response was "calloused and uncaring at times", but insisted in comments to KHBS did nothing "criminally wrong" nor "violated [911] policy."

    “Exacerbating response and rescue efforts were the facts that Mrs. Stevens was having trouble describing her exact location and flooding limited the ability of first responders to reach her,” the statement reads, adding that the officer on the scene did his best to enter the vehicle, but the speed and volume of the water prevented his attempts.

    Related:

    Video: State of Emergency Extended Across Florida as Hurricane Dorian Approaches
    Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Dorian
    One Killed, 5 Injured During An-2 Plane Emergency Landing in Russia's Yakutia - Authorities
    ‘Preparing for the Worst’: Second Nevada County Signs Emergency Declaration Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’
    Trump Declares Emergency in State of Florida Over Hurricane Dorian
    Pilot Killed, Child Injured in Airplane Accident Near Moscow - Emergency Services
    Tags:
    flash floods, 911 emergency call, Arkansas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse