Texas Police Search for Active Shooters in Midland, Odessa After at Least 2 Killed and 20 Injured

At least two people were killed and up to 20 others were injured in shootings on Saturday, according to the mayor of the city of Midland Jerry Morales, local media reported.

The mayor added that the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time, with two or possibly three gunmen targeting motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191, which connects the city of Midland to the city Odessa.

“They are shooting at random [...] We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries”, Morales said, cited by The New York Times.

Morales reportedly said one of the gunmen had been wounded and apprehended. “One suspect is in custody. I’m not sure if he is alive”, Morales said, cited by The New York Times.

Local media reported earlier on Saturday, citing authorities, that at least 30 people were injured in connection with an alleged mass shooting in the cities of Odessa and Midland in Texas. According to the CBS broadcaster, citing local police, the public is urged to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for 2 suspects who have shot several people including an officer.

One of the suspects is reportedly believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and armed with a rifle, CBS said.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News.



There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles.



As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa



See below. pic.twitter.com/2Y4L5rggfo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) 31 August 2019

The second suspect reportedly may have taken a US Post Office vehicle. According to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

Spokesperson for Odessa Police Department Cpl. Steve LeSueur has urged Odessans to stay indoors while they search for active shooters, local media reported.

Meanwhile, the campus of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (UTPB) was reportedly shutdown as an abundance of caution.

