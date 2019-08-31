At Least 10 Shot After High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama - Video

At least 10 people were injured at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Friday night following a high school football game after a shooting incident, according to the FOX10 News media outlet.

According to Mobile Police Chief Lawerence Battiste, at least 10 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 were injured during the shooting.

"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events?" Lawerence Battiste said as quoted by the the Mirror.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, Lawerence Battiste added.

Eyewitnesses said that the shooting occurred after the game and multiple shots were fired.

BREAKING: 10 people shot and 2 detained at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Here’s what the scene looks like right now. @mynbc15 pic.twitter.com/arBZgxqUkU — Jaysha Patel (@Jaysha_WPMI) August 31, 2019

​"It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field. We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD," Mobile County Public School System Director of Communication Rena Philips said in a statement.

According to media reports, two people are currently in custody.

There was a school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School at the stadium.

Williamson beat Leflore 10-0 in the match.