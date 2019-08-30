Parts of Vermont Capitol on Lockdown after Gunman Enters Building - Reports

Some state government buildings have been on lockdown in Vermont's Capitol complex in Montpelier after a report of a gunman, according to the governor's office.
State Buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole was quoted by AP as saying that a member of the public had reported that someone was seen going into the building that houses the Vermont Department of Taxes at 133 State Street with what appeared to be a long gun.
Parts of #Vermont Capitol on lockdown after #gun report - Aug 30 @ 2:00 PM ET https://t.co/0ANAaj2BYb— PulpNews Crime (@PulpNews) August 30, 2019
The state department of human resources has issued a statement saying that "the situation is well under control and not a danger," without elaborating.
Police have arrived at the scene to search the Vermont Capitol building and evacuate employees. Some streets have been blocked off.
