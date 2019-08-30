Parts of Vermont Capitol on Lockdown after Gunman Enters Building - Reports

Police are searching the Vermont Capitol building and evacuating employees, media reports say, adding that nearby streets were blocked off.

Some state government buildings have been on lockdown in Vermont's Capitol complex in Montpelier after a report of a gunman, according to the governor's office.

State Buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole was quoted by AP as saying that a member of the public had reported that someone was seen going into the building that houses the Vermont Department of Taxes at 133 State Street with what appeared to be a long gun.

Parts of #Vermont Capitol on lockdown after #gun report - Aug 30 @ 2:00 PM ET https://t.co/0ANAaj2BYb — PulpNews Crime (@PulpNews) August 30, 2019

​The state department of human resources has issued a statement saying that "the situation is well under control and not a danger," without elaborating.

Police have arrived at the scene to search the Vermont Capitol building and evacuate employees. Some streets have been blocked off.