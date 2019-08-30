Long Arm of the Law: Senior Official Resigns After Accessing Porn on US Justice Department Computer

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General’s probe revealed that an official initially lied about watching explicit material on a government-issued computer, in breach of DoJ policy.

A former deputy assistant attorney general resigned after admitting to watching porn on two government computers, according to a summary of an investigation released by Department of Justice (DoJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday.

The summary found that the official, who was not identified, accessed “sexually explicit images” on the computers in a violation of DoJ policy.

The DoJ declined to lodge any criminal charges against the official, who resigned before the probe was concluded.

The summary claimed that a “forensic examination of two DoJ computers […] determined that the computers contained data regarding numerous sexually explicit website searches, visits to websites hosting sexually explicit videos, sexually explicit search engine terms, and sexually explicit images”.

Additionally, the report revealed that during an inquiry, the official initially made false statements under oath, refusing to admit that he'd viewed porn using a government computer.

In a second interview, however, the official “ultimately admitted” that he “may have intentionally accessed pornographic websites using government computers."