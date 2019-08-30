Hurricane Dorian Strengthens to Category 2 - National Hurricane Centre

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in the US state of Florida by 2 p.m. local time on Monday afternoon, according to National Hurricane Centre data.

National Hurricane Centre Director Kenneth Graham said earlier that they are forecasting the potential of a Category 4 storm, with 130 mile an hour winds, by the time it makes landfall in Florida.

Here are the 11 PM AST/EDT August 29 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. The risk of devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rains continues to increase across portions of the Bahamas and Florida. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. pic.twitter.com/Ft5jPlAbqX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state as Hurricane Dorian approaches. Dorian is reportedly forecast to increase in strength over the coming days and may affect parts of the Bahamas and much of Florida later in the weekend.

US President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday canceled a scheduled weekend trip to Poland because of the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

The Axios news portal reported earlier this week, citing sources, that Trump had discussed with national security officials the possibility of using nuclear bombs to prevent hurricanes from reaching the United States.

The publication noted that the idea of nuking hurricanes, which cause major damage to the US economy, was previously floated by a government scientist and some members of the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a nuclear explosion cannot alter the path of a storm, but radioactive fallout will cause major damage to humans, animals and the environment.

Meanwhile, from Florida to South and North Carolina, state and local authorities are reportedly preparing for the hurricane’s landfall, subsequent flooding and possible loss of electricity.

The US state of Florida will be reportedly a critical state in the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is under fire from critics for his lackluster response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, killing some 3,000 in 2017.