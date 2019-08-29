Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Oregon Coast - USGS

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck 284 kilometres northwest of Brandon, Oregon at 15:07:58 on Thursday at a depth of 5.4-kilometres, the United States Geological Survey reported.
Preliminary magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the coast of Oregon. Likely not felt ashore. pic.twitter.com/5i54aQdpeH— Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) August 29, 2019
There were no initial reports on damage or injury resulting from the quake.
#Earthquake Powerful M6.3— johnnyho (@johnnyh92539958) August 29, 2019
OFF COAST OF #OREGON
Depth: 2 km very shallow
Distances
724 km SW of #Vancouver , Canada / pop: 1,838,000
425 km W of #Salem, United States / pop: 155,000
320 km W of #Coquille, United States / pop: 3,900
303 km W of #Bandon, United States pic.twitter.com/Xo1OL9Ekah
