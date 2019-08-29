Trump Considering Blocking $250Mln in Military Aid to Ukraine - Reports

Earlier, Politico reported, citing a senior administration official that US President Donald Trump had asked his national security team to review the military assistance program to Ukraine to ensure the funding is being used in the US interests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has seriously considered for the past several weeks cutting $250 million the United States is providing in military assistance to Ukraine, CNN reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The White House has already notified several US agencies and congressional committees about its intent to cut aid to Ukraine, the report said. Trump is expected to make a final decision after he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week, the report added.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the issue of military assistance to Ukraine was under review, with funds for Ukraine being reserved. The publication added that Defence Secretary Mark Esper and National Security Adviser John Bolton were among the officials dealing with the issue.

CC0 FGM-148 Javelin

The US announced in June that it would provide Ukraine with an additional $250 million in funds to help the country boost its military might. In 2017, the Trump administration approved lethal weapons deliveries to Ukraine, including Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington against sending arms to Ukraine, saying that it will only undermine stability in the country.