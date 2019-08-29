DoJ Releases Report on Ex-FBI Director Comey's Memos, Alleged Mishandling of Sensitive Information

Earlier, the Department of Justice said it would not seek to prosecute the former FBI director over his role in leaking secret memos to the media over alleged 'Russian meddling' in the US election process, despite a referral from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz recommending prosecution.

The DoJ Office of the Inspector General has released a report on James Comey's alleged mishandling of "sensitive" information related to the Russiagate investigation, accusing the former FBI director of failing to live up to his responsibility not to disclose sensitive information, and of setting a dangerous example for other agency employees.

IG says its report is directed to the FBI and the Justice Department, and that it can be used "for action they deem appropriate."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW