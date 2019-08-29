MSNBC Runs Spoof Ad for Album of Trump's ‘Ultimate Blunders’ at G7 Summit – Video

For just $26.99, the album offers a glimpse into the “dozens of beautiful fabrications, exaggerations and insults” that Trump allegedly made over the weekend in France.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe talk show has aired a spoof commercial for a CD compilation of Donald Trump’s ‘blunders’ at the G7 meeting in Biarritz, France.

Parodying a typical '80s TV commercial for a music collection, the ‘ad’ focused on Trump’s attacks on President Obama and comments on the trade war with China during the summit.

“Imagine owing the world’s greatest collection of Donald Trump’s lies, dozens of beautiful fabrications, exaggerations and insults,” says a smooth-spoken voice-over, coupled with a jazz soundtrack and a retro-style backdrop.

The Ultimate Collection of Trump Blunders, G7 Edition features hits such as “Insulting ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden” and “Double Speak on Iran Meeting”, and costs $26.99 (there is no such collection available online, although it would surely find some customers).

Morning Joe presenter Mika Brzezinski, the daughter of late diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, joked the album sounded “kind of catchy” and said she was going to buy one.

While most of the US mainstream media went after Trump during his election campaign, Morning Joe had long been friendly with the then-presidential candidate and avoided critiquing him. Both Brzezinski and her co-host, Joe Scarborough, were said to be close friends with Trump.

But it emerged in February 2016 that there was discomfort at NBC with Scarborough’s “admiration for Trump”.

Three months later, the Morning Joe presenters appeared to have a falling out with the would-be president after Scarborough said that there was “not a better time for someone to run as an independent candidate” and Trump shot back.

I hear @JoeNBC of rapidly fading @Morning_Joe is pushing hard for a third party candidate to run. This will guarantee a Crooked Hillary win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

Joe Scarborough initially endorsed Jeb Bush and Jeb crashed, then John Kasich and that didn't work. Not much power or insight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

Trump has since repeatedly bashed the hosts, calling them “low IQ Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe”.