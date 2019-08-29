Trump Jr Mocks Bernie Sanders as Candidate Almost Knocks Himself Out While Getting Out ‘Damn Aggression’

The Vermont Senator made an attempt at boxing skills behind the scenes of a recent interview. Despite his best efforts, however, the speed bag appeared to be a worthy adversary for the presidential candidate.

Donald Trump Jr. expressed doubt that a man who cannot take a punch in boxing could “strike fear in the minds of our adversaries,” referring to a video which shows Sanders working with a speed bag.

This wouldn’t exactly strike fear in the minds of our adversaries. Imagine this guy sitting accross the table negotiating with world leaders? pic.twitter.com/FdErYWwAyo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2019

The 'duel' took place at the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky, where Sanders had an interview with Vice News.

A little behind the scenes for our @vicenews shoot: in the Muhammad Ali Center, @BernieSanders took a few jabs at the speed bag, joking to his staff that he may need to get one to get out “my damn aggression” pic.twitter.com/GRLo6xzO0K — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 25, 2019

Trump Jr. was not the only person who considered the “Sanders vs a speed bag” fight a worthy topic to joke about.

LMAO. It almost knocked him out. pic.twitter.com/OmSA7D0O12 — Evee (@evehale777) August 28, 2019

I can’t stop laughing at this. — Kelly Frady (@KayFray10) August 28, 2019

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is topping US President Donald Trump in the polls, 53 to 39 percent.