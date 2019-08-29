Trump Jr Mocks Bernie Sanders as Candidate Almost Knocks Himself Out While Getting Out ‘Damn Aggression’

Donald Trump Jr. expressed doubt that a man who cannot take a punch in boxing could “strike fear in the minds of our adversaries,” referring to a video which shows Sanders working with a speed bag.
This wouldn’t exactly strike fear in the minds of our adversaries. Imagine this guy sitting accross the table negotiating with world leaders? pic.twitter.com/FdErYWwAyo— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2019
The 'duel' took place at the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky, where Sanders had an interview with Vice News.
A little behind the scenes for our @vicenews shoot: in the Muhammad Ali Center, @BernieSanders took a few jabs at the speed bag, joking to his staff that he may need to get one to get out “my damn aggression” pic.twitter.com/GRLo6xzO0K— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 25, 2019
Trump Jr. was not the only person who considered the “Sanders vs a speed bag” fight a worthy topic to joke about.
August 28, 2019
LMAO. It almost knocked him out. pic.twitter.com/OmSA7D0O12— Evee (@evehale777) August 28, 2019
I can’t stop laughing at this.— Kelly Frady (@KayFray10) August 28, 2019
According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is topping US President Donald Trump in the polls, 53 to 39 percent.
