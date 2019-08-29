Register
02:14 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A reported 20 people were shot dead and 26 injured in a gun shooting massacre inside a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas

    El Paso Shooting Suspect Claims He Imported AK-47 From Romania, Ammo From Russia

    © Photo: Sputnik Insight
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The alleged gunman who massacred 22 people in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart earlier this month told authorities that he purchased and imported the murder weapon from Romania and its ammunition from Russia.

    Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old accused of carrying out the August 3 mass shooting that targeted Hispanics, is said to have legally obtained his WASR-10, a semi-automatic version of the Romanian military’s AK-47, from a local gun dealer after purchasing the weapon from Romania, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

    Citing a report from the Texas Department of Safety, the outlet reported Wednesday that the suspect also claimed to have purchased around 1,000 rounds of ammunition for his assault rifle from Russia.

    El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters on August 4 that the suspect had legally purchased the weapon, but provided no further information on the store. The Tribune now reports that Crusius said “Gun Masters,” in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, was the gun shop that acted as a middleman for the purchase.

    However, a quick search of area gun stores only turns up a “Gunmaster Inc.” of neighboring Plano, Texas, and when contacted by The Tribune concerning the matter, gunsmith Brian Park was allegedly unaware that his place of employment was tied to the alleged shooter.

    With gun control conversations around the US focusing on background checks for domestic purchases in order to cut down on potential shooters’ access to firearms, it's worth noting that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conduct stricter screenings for overseas purchases.

    Despite the additional federal background check, many Americans turn to foreign firearms for their lower prices. In the case of Romania, an annual Arms Trade Treaty report notes a total of 9,000 semi-automatic rifles were exported to the US in 2018.

    While ammunition can be delivered to one’s front door, actual guns have to be picked up in person through a licensed US firearm vendor, according to ATF policy.

    The Texas Department of Safety report also says that Crusius, who remains in custody without bond and has been separated from other inmates, told authorities that he “was surprised no one challenged him or shot him” during the incident. Even after police arrived, the alleged shooter was arrested without incident or harm.

    The suspect has been placed on suicide watch at least twice, according to the Associated Press.

    Since the El Paso massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has moved to form a Domestic Terrorism Task Force that is responsible for analyzing and providing “advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement’s ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism.”

    Related:

    New Zealand Gun Buyback Collects Thousands of Weapons After Christchurch Attack
    Illinois SWAT Officers Sued for Shooting of 12-Year-Old Boy’s Kneecap During House Raid
    Watch: Doorbell Camera Captures Heated Philadelphia Standoff Between Police, Gunman
    ‘Great Restraint’ by Hong Kong Police Met With Increasing Protester Violence (Videos, Photos)
    US Lawmaker Apologizes For Images of Mock Trump Assassination at Fundraiser (Photos)
    Tags:
    Romania, guns, Domestic Terrorism, Greg Abbott, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Hispanics, El Paso, US gun laws, gun laws, gun control
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse