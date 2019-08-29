Florida Declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Dorian Continues to Strengthen

Hours after Tropical Storm Dorian was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane over the eastern Caribbean Sea, the US state of Florida declared a state of emergency.

Wednesday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 26 counties regarding the projected arrival of Hurricane Dorian on the state's eastern coast later this week. Weather reports suggest the cyclone could reach Category 3 strength by the time it reaches the state on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NEW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of approach of Hurricane Dorian: "The Governor is urging all Floridians on the East Coast to prepare for impacts." https://t.co/jcbncmhOxl pic.twitter.com/i9cxOpCwKM — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2019

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," DeSantis said in a Wednesday statement. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

The measure will allow federal, state and local officials to better coordinate preparations for, as well as reactions to, the arrival of the hurricane, which is likely to require evacuations and bring widespread flooding, downed trees and power lines, and require rescues.

The NHC has upgraded #Dorian to a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 75mph. Dorian is forecast to increase in strength over the coming days, and may affect parts of the Bahamas and Florida later in the weekend.



Latest forecast track: https://t.co/tEJsrRi7mQ pic.twitter.com/bgbyRSEo7g — Convective Weather (@convectivewx) August 28, 2019

​The storm is presently just off the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico, having previously passed over Barbados and St. Lucia in the Windward Islands. It has top speed winds of 80 mph, according to Accuweather. It could deliver between 4 and 8 inches of rain to parts of Florida.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump had more than once suggested trying to disperse the massive storms by detonating nuclear weapons inside of them. However, the president rejected the assertion, and experts explained it was an implausible solution.