US Imposes New Sanctions Against Networks Allegedly Helping Iran Avoid Penalties, Develop Missiles

The US has imposed several rounds of sanctions on the Islamic Republic since Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, aiming to exercise "maximum pressure" on the Iranian economy.

The US Treasury announced the imposition of economic penalties against two "networks" allegedly linked to Iran and helping it evade the American sanctions regime and boost the country's missile programme.

"As the Iranian regime attempts to use complex schemes to hide its efforts to bolster its [Weapons of Mass Destruction] programme, the US government will continue to thwart them at every turn", Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said.

One of the now sanctioned networks, led by Hamed Dehghan, has allegedly been used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to procure US technologies and electronic components for the country's missile programme. The network allegedly acquired over one million dollars-worth of military-grade electronic components for Iran. The Treasury claims they were acquired through the Hong Kong-based front company Green Industries Ltd.

The second network, led by Seyed Hossein Shariat, had allegedly ordered various aluminium alloy products for Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW