Trump's Geography Conundrum: Twitter Suspects US President Doesn't Know Difference Between England and UK

This is not the first time US President Donald Trump has suggested he thinks England, the UK, and Great Britain are interchangeable names, or that England is just the older name.

US President Donald Trump seems to imply that England, the UK, and Great Britain are just different names for the same country, as a recent incident at the G7 summit has highlighted.

In response to a question about his meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit, and whether the US would value its alliance with the UK or the EU more once Brexit has become a reality, Donald Trump said:

“We have been with, I guess you would start off by saying 'England', right? I asked Boris, 'Where’s England? What’s happening with England?' They don’t use it too much anymore. We talked about it. It was very interesting".

​Social media pounced on the US president’s geography lapse, with many tweeting that most Americans would have made the same mistake:

To be fair if I had a £ for every time an American said England when they meant Britain I’d be a trillionaire — David Dominick 🌹 (@DomDeDom82) August 26, 2019

to be fair he is much like most americans on that one — johnnyjohnson (@Meattrapezoid) August 26, 2019

To be fair, it's not clear Boris knows where England is either, so he may have asked the wrong person. — Seer the Psychic (@laughingpsychic) August 26, 2019

​Some users even waded into the technicalities of the name differences:

Technically he is right. Back during the days when the Americans revolted against British rule they said "the English are coming" but they were referring to Scots and the Welsh too. Indians did the same. My grandad said this persisted in the 2nd world war also. — Martyn james (@Martynjames1981) August 27, 2019

​Others typically just revelled in the humour of it all:

YAAA Donald, England is the little cities..Great Britain is like when they put'em alllll together on a Big Map... & the United Kingdom is the Soccer Leagues...kinda like our NFL — kojackatcha (@kojac42u) August 26, 2019

Just like an eighth grader giving a book report on a book he hasn't read... — Truebrit71 (@truebrit71) August 26, 2019

You so totally missed Mr. Trump's joke: This is the best Archie Bunker impersonation ever. pic.twitter.com/epPoO8gGdd — obadiah youngblood (@obadiahyoungbl1) August 26, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has suggested he sees no difference between England and the UK. If his own statements are anything to go by, England, the UK, and Great Britain are just interchangeable names for him.

In August 2018, Trump told a rally crowd in Pennsylvania:

“I have great respect for the U.K., United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts”.

"I have great respect for the U.K. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/IgLQ6CFjzQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2018

​England is one of four countries within the United Kingdom (with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and not just another word for the UK.