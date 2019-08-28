US Attorney General William Barr Books Trump Hotel In DC for His $30,000 Party - Report

US Attorney General William Barr last month booked US President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington DC for his upcoming annual December holiday party, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

According to media reports, the move is reportedly expected to deliver to Trump's business over $30,000 in revenue.

About 200 people are expected to attend Barr’s "Family Holiday Party" in the hotel’s presidential ballroom on 8 December, which will feature a buffet and four-hour open bar, for which Barr - a Trump appointee - has already signed a contract, The Washington Post said.

The US-based newspaper said, citing a Department of Justice (DoJ) official, that Barr is paying for the party himself, claiming that Barr chose a Trump hotel after finding that other venues, including the Willard Hotel and the Mayflower Hotel, were already booked for this date.

“Career ethics officials were consulted, and they determined that ethics rules did not prohibit him from hosting his annual party at the Trump hotel”, the DoJ official said, cited by WaPo.

Barr holds the party annually and it combines holiday festivities and a ceilidh, a party featuring Irish or Scottish music and dancing, WaPo said.

According to the media report, the Willard Hotel declined to comment, citing the company’s privacy policy, while the Mayflower Hotel was unable to immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Barr, 69, also served as US Attorney General from 1991-1993.