Bernie Sanders Mulls Imposing Sanctions Against Brazil to ‘Make Sure We Stop the Burning of the Amazon’ 

The statement goes against US President Donald Trump’s offer to provide Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with the full support of the US in battling wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said that he would “absolutely” consider imposing sanctions against Brazil over Amazon wildfires in the event he becomes the next US president, The Hill reported.

Sanders described the Amazon forest fires and the political climate in Brazil as “extremely dangerous,” highlighting that the region represents the lungs of the planet, according to The Hill.

"We would use all of the tools at our disposal […] to try to make sure that we stop the burning of the Amazon, and in fact, that we work with the entire world to move forward to protect the planet,” Sanders said cited by The Hill.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested that the recently-elected Brazilian leader “is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil.”

The US president noted that Bolsonaro and Brazil “have the full and complete support of the USA!"

I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil. He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate this year as the international community pays close attention.

Amazon wildfires were among the topics discussed during the recent G7 meeting in France amid which French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 20 million euro aid package, the G7 countries were eager to provide to Brazil with the means to help to extinguish the fires.

Brazilian leader Bolsonaro first denied the assistance. On Tuesday, however, presidential spokesman Rego Barros said that Brasilia welcomes all foreign aid as long as the Bosonaro administration may decide how to use the cash.