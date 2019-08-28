Trump Administration to Work on Russia G7 Reinstatement - Pompeo

The Group of Eight (G8) was established in 1997 but then became the Group of Seven (G7) in 2014 after Russia's membership was suspended over disagreements regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine that year.

When asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether Russia should be invited back into the G7, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US President Donald Trump "thinks that’s what we should do", adding that "of course, we’re going to work towards that end".

Trump suggested readmitting Russia to what used to be G8 at the G7 Summit in France this month. His country will host the next gathering, possibly at Trump’s resort in Miami.

According to the US-based media reports, Trump clashed with other G7 leaders during a private dinner on the opening night of the summit in France as he lobbied for Russia's readmission to the organization. In particular, CNN and The Washington Post reported that the US president received pushback from other attendees during a dinner, adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those most opposed to the idea.

Russian President Putin said earlier that Moscow saw any contact with G7 nations as useful. But Merkel of Germany tied Russia's return to progress in the Ukrainian peace process. Russia was expelled from the group in 2014 after being accused of a role in the war in eastern Ukraine, which it denied.

Commenting on the possibility of Russia’s return to the G7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while it was not a goal itself, Putin favored a normalization of ties with all G7 members.

