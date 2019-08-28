Video: Arkansas Police in Standoff with Rifle-Armed Man, 2 People Possibly Dead

A SWAT team is responding to an active shooter situation at an Arkansas residence involving a gunman who reportedly shot and killed at least two individuals in the front yard.

Fox 13 from nearby Memphis, Tennessee, began streaming a video live from the scene at 6 p.m. local time.

Helena-West Helena police chief Patrick Smith dismissed previous reports of a hostage situation in an evening interview with Local 24. The outlet also said the police chief informed them that no officers were fired on, despite initial reports saying otherwise.

Early reports claimed opened fire on SWAT officials after killing at least two individuals in front of the hostage residence in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

UPDATE: The suspect in West Helena is firing on police; officials report "one" hostage, two additional are down in the front yard. Police can't get to them because they are taking fire .... developing ... — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) August 27, 2019

The SWAT team has established a perimeter around the building, according to KAIT8. Arkansas State Police are working to obtain a warrant for the residence.

City officials have blocked off six roads near the building as a safety precaution.