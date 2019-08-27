Hillary Clinton Taunted on Twitter for Reply to Report Trump Wanted to Nuke Hurricanes

Social media earlier responded with enthusiasm to a report from news portal Axios that US President Donald Trump had discussed the possibility of using nuclear bombs to prevent devastating hurricanes from reaching the US.

On Monday, Hillary Clinton sent a Twitter response to a report that US President Donald Trump had suggested using nuclear bombs to fend off devastating hurricanes from reaching the United States despite Trump denied the claims.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2019

​“We should not nuke hurricanes”, was Clinton’s riposte.

The report from news portal Axios on Monday suggested that US President Donald Trump had on several occasions discussed with national security officials the possibility of using nuclear bombs to prevent devastating hurricanes from reaching the US.

Trump reportedly said at a White House briefing, as paraphrased by the publication's source:

"Why don't we nuke them? They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?"

Donald Trump denied the claims that he'd made the comments, tweeting to lambaste the entire story as "ridiculous".

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

​Hillary Clinton's response has stirred social media with the netizens jumping on the chance to taunt the former Democratic presidential candidate.

Remember when she thought we should "drone" Julian Assange? Oh why can't she ever shut up? — Silent Grace (@SilentGrace2) August 26, 2019

