Leah Remini Claims Church of Scientology in Cahoots With White House

The self-described whistleblower exposing the notorious American cult says the Church of Scientology seeks to take over the US government and then take over the entire planet.

Leah Remini, actress and self-described whistleblower who embarked on a mission to reveal the dark truth behind the doors of the Church of Scientology, noted that the cult is remarkably close to certain officials in the Trump administration.

Remini’s show, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” focuses on telling the stories of victims of the cult. Remini accuses the cult of raping of women and child molestation, among other things.

When asked by The Daily Beast about Scientology being “very close” to the White House, Remini couldn’t underscore enough how close the two really are.

“Very close? Very close?! No, close! Close, babe. Close. Donald Trump has tweeted about [Scientologist singer] Joy Villa, a person who’s infiltrated the White House. Yes!,” she said in an interview.

The singer Joy Villa gained notoriety in recent years due to her public support for Trump, usually expressed in politically-charged clothing that leaves no room for interpretation. She has been invited to White House events several times, and Trump has voiced his support for Villa at his campaign rallies.

According to Remini, Villa’s antics are a part of Scientology’s strategy to not only get in cahoots with the US government, but also to “take over” the government.”

“They have no idea what they’re dealing with, and I’m disappointed that they’re not seeing through Joy Villa’s bulls***. I mean, you only need to look at her social media to see whose [political] side she was on before, she wears that Trump dress, and then she gets her failing career going,” Remini said. “This is all part of the game of Scientology. Scientology hopes to take over our government.”

Another Scientology connection to the White House pointed out by The Daily Beast is Greta Van Susteren, TV commenter, lawyer and former CNN host, who conducted interviews with Trump and other members of his administration.

According to Remini, Van Susteren is a “big-time donor to Scientology” and an “OT VIII”. OT VIII, or “Operating Thetan 8,” is one of the highest ranks in the cult.

“That’s the top of the Scientology bridge,” Remini detailed.

The whistleblower notes that Scientology is a dangerous cult which seeks to ‘clear’ the entire planet, which means “taking over the government, infiltrating other religions, turning people from their families, and destroying people.”

The final episode for Remini’s show, which was put on hiatus earlier this year, is scheduled to be aired on Monday, 26 August.