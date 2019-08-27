DJ Refuses to Turn Down the Sound for Bill Clinton at New York Restaurant - Report

Former US President Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary Clinton, Jon Bon Jovi and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine reportedly met on Friday evening at the East Hampton Maidstone hotel for dinner, Page Six said Monday.

As the evening wore on, Bill Clinton reportedly asked the DJ to lower the sound volume so that the group could continue their conversation.

“Bill asked the staff to turn down the music as the late-night music scene was just beginning because there were still people having dinner [and their table was deep in political discussion]. They were told ‘no’ by the DJ. The wait staff was pleading with the DJ to turn down the music, but the DJ wasn’t having it”, an eyewitness said, cited by the Page Six.

President Clinton and Bill having dinner with longtime friend and tireless supporter the legendary Jon Bon Jovi pic.twitter.com/klpAg1ZyLx — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) 25 August 2019

Another witness told the media outlet that the female DJ reportedly impressed the former US president by playing Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop”, Clinton’s theme for his 1992 presidential campaign.

According to the media report, the group stayed at the venue until 11 p.m.