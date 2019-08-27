Twitter Ablaze Over WaPo Columnist Call to ‘Burn Down’ Republican Party and Followers

A woman called for a cleansing of Trump supporters, although it remains unclear whether she meant a final physical solution of the US internal political problems or if silencing the opposition through intimidation would be enough.

A massive social media backlash was sparked after Washington Post ‘conservative’ blogger Jennifer Rubin called to “burn down” the Republican Party and its followers on Sunday.

Speaking at MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rubin passionately expressed her desire for US President Donald Trump to lose the 2020 election, but added that his “enablers” must also lose.

"It's not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party,” she said. “We have to level them because if there are survivors -- if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again."

According to Rubin, if Trump wins, his supporters will see it as an affirmation that what they believe is right.

"They will take [an election win] as confirmation that, 'Hey, it just pays to ride the waves. Look at me, I made it through,” she said.

It is unclear how exactly Rubin expects to ‘burn down’ Trump supporters in the US, but some social media users saw the comment as a “criminal threat,” and compared it to the physical elimination of undesirables in Nazi Germany.

So Jennifer Rubin would murder people to cleanse all GOP from USA. The last time something like that happened was Holocaust in Nazi Germany — Alan Cheng (@alancheng333tw1) August 26, 2019

That’s a direct criminal threat...@JRubinBlogger should be arrested and prosecuted right away...she is dangerous @MSNBC @washingtonpost — Marie-France (@Maggie0101) August 26, 2019

​Many user comments on Rubin’s passionate delivery, called the columnist “psychotic” and berated the show hosts for not refuting her comments.

Psychotic is the appropriate term



Woman is batshit coo coo for cocoa puffs — Roy Batty (@BeersInRain) August 26, 2019