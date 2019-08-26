Prosecutors in the US to Seek Death Penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter - Report

The US federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Robert Bowers, a man accused of killing 11 people at a US synagogue in October 2018, Reuters reported Monday, citing court documents.

According to the prosecutors, Bowers, 46, was armed with multiple weapons, including a Colt AR-15 rifle and three handguns, when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on 27 October during a morning service.

prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against the pittsburgh tree of life synagogue shooter. pic.twitter.com/Mvn19UDn1m — molly 🐶 (@socialistdogmom) 26 August 2019

The attack left 11 people dead and several others injured, including police officers who were trying to rescue victims and confront Bowers.

The total number of charges against Robert Bowers is up to 63, according to the US-based media reports. In November, Bowers reportedly pleaded not guilty to 44 charges, which included the murders.

The 2018 shooting in Pittsburgh reportedly became the deadliest ever attack on the Jewish community in the United States.