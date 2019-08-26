CNN Vilified After Guest Likens Trump to Hitler, Claims He’s Responsible for Millions of Deaths

CNN host Brian Stelter has been fending off angry backlash on Twitter for not acting sooner to challenge contentious remarks made by Duke University psychiatry professor Allen Frances on CNN's "Reliable Sources" on 25 August.

The guest had launched into a tirade of controversial comparisons targeting US President Donald Trump.

"Trump is as destructive a person in this century, as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person", said Frances.

Calling Trump crazy, said Frances, would be an insult to the mentally ill, and lashed out at US voters as insane for electing him.

"I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them have been well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these", he said earlier in the interview.

The CNN host acknowledged he should have acted more promptly: "I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that's why the show open didn't look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault", Stelter tweeted.

​CNN itself has not commented on the controversial interview.

Twitter users, however, were not impressed with the CNN host’s belated response.

