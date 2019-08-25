Lightning Strikes During FedEx Cup Golf Championship Injuring 6 (Video)

A lightning bolt struck a PGA Tour Championship golf course this weekend, hurting six people, including a child, on Saturday afternoon at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The lightning struck a tree in the middle of the third round of the FedEx Cup Championship - which was on a brief break amid stormy skies. The video shows debris flying where the bolt hit the tree and the ground.

Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO — Blake Manuel (@Bcicles) August 24, 2019

Nobody was hit by the thunderbolt itself, however, six people were injured, including one child, TMZ reported. None of them has reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. Eyewitnesses on the ground say the moment sounded like a bomb going off on the course. All gameplay was suspended for the day after the natural disaster, and the tourney is expected to resume Sunday morning.