'F*ck Him': Bill Maher Polarises Online Audience With Scathing 'Eulogy' to Billionaire David Koch

Berating the departed for the support he and his brother provided to “climate science deniers,” Maher said he hopes that David Koch’s end was painful.

American comedian and TV host Bill Maher has apparently managed to stir up quite a storm on social media with his less than tactful commentary on the recent demise of American billionaire David Koch.

Delivering his “eulogy” to Koch during a recent episode of his HBO talk show, Maher said that he’s going to “reevaluate” his low opinion of prostate cancer, which apparently caused the billionaire’s demise.

"Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned, and mourners have been asked in lieu of flowers to just leave their car engines running. As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs," Maher said.

He also bashed the Koch brothers for their funding of "climate science deniers," promptly saying "f*ck him" about the deceased.

"The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful," Maher concluded.

His speech elicited a somewhat mixed response online with many social media users unamused by Maher’s words.

This is vile. David Koch did more to help the world than Bill Maher could hope to do in 10 lifetimes. He gave more than a billion dollars to philanthropic causes. Most importantly, medical research. Thanks to him cancer research is being revolutionized. pic.twitter.com/nqerNm9drV — Carolyn Needham (@CarolynNeedham) 24 августа 2019 г.

I know next to nothing about the Koch brothers, but reading these self-righteous, pompous comments from people gleeful about David Koch's death will make your heart collapse. There's nothing like hatred; a vile and venomous plague it is. People like @billmaher feel righteous in pic.twitter.com/2RRXSch2Ij — Elijah Sims (@ElijahSims90) 24 августа 2019 г.

Very curious @billmaher seemed to forget how much praise Lawrence O'Donnell heaped on the Koch Bros. for their generous donation for a state-of-the-art hospital wing that treated O'Donnell after a serious car accident. #billmaherisanass — Jerry Rounds (@HavasuBum) 24 августа 2019 г.

so @billmaher said he's glad david koch died, and his audience applauded. evidence of a needy phony and a gleeful mob uniting. Koch was a generous libertarian, whose millions went to fight disease. he did more for the world in a day, than Maher will do in his lifetime — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) 24 августа 2019 г.

Bill Maher spews his venom with a sarcastic smile and calls himself a comedian. Ignore the sarcasm and listen. There is nothing there but anger and hatred. Forked tongue!WWG1WGAWorldWide.❤️🍿 pic.twitter.com/W6krnLdcrw — Awesomer Me (@me_awesomer) 24 августа 2019 г.

But others seemed to share Maher's feelings about Koch.

He now spend eternity with his beloved coal. — Thoughts and Prayers (@Thought54728934) 24 августа 2019 г.

Koch lived a very full, privileged life, and died fulfilled knowing that he took so much from so many.



Right about now, having not quite figured it out, he is wondering who turned off the AC. pic.twitter.com/9C0sMFaYB8 — WideAngle_ (@WideAngle_) 24 августа 2019 г.

Brilliant one down a couple of Kochs to go — susanmarie (@smnelles) 24 августа 2019 г.

Billionaire conservative icon and lobbyist David Koch passed away on 23 August at the age of 79, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Koch was recently ranked by Forbes as the 11th richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $42.4 billion. He was a well-known philanthropist and a supporter of various Republican and libertarian-leaning think tanks and educational institutions.