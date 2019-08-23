Trump Says US Doesn't Need China, Promises Response to Beijing's Tariffs This Afternoon

Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade spat since 2018, when President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports justifying the move by the need to balance the trade deficit.

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to pledge that he will respond to China's new tariffs already this afternoon, describing it as a “great opportunity for the United States”.

“Our country has lost, stupidly, trillions of dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our intellectual property at a rate of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, and they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them”, Trump tweeted.

The remarks come hours after China imposed a new batch of 10 and 5 percent tariffs on 75 billion dollar worth of US imports starting from September 1 and December 15, respectively.

"The Tariff Committee of the State Council of the People's Republic of China has decided to introduce additional 10 percent and 5 percent tariffs on $75 billion worth of imported US goods," the committee said.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW