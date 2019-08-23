Trump-Supporting Jewish Model Pipko Says Dems Are Taking Jews’ Support ‘Totally for Granted’

Model and founder of The Exodus Movement, Elizabeth Pipko, joined a panel of guests in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Deep Dive" on Thursday to discuss the choice that Jewish Democrats will face in 2020.

Pipko, a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer, made headlines earlier this year when she announced her support for President Trump, and co-founded Jexodus - now known as The Exodus Movement, comprised of "proud Jewish Americans who reject the hypocrisy, anti-Americanism, and anti-Semitism of the rising far-left,” according to the website.

"Look, the Democrats have shown with their words and actions over the last several years that they are taking Jews and their support totally for granted," Pipko said in the interview.

Later she also spoke out in support for Trump, defending him after the US President suggested that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats show a lack of knowledge or “great disloyalty” to Israel.

"The BDS movement wants to boycott and cancel out Israel, the only Jewish state in the world. That is blatantly antisemitic. Israel also has contributed so much to the world, in technology and medicine and it's a huge ally to America," Pipko said.

She also claimed that Israel is the only true democracy in the Middle-East, “despite what Ilhan Omar says, and the air quotes she uses when she says it.”

"To try to cut our relationship with Israel and help towards the destruction of Israel is something I never thought I'd see, and really just disgusting to watch," she said.

Pipko believes the Republican party is well-positioned to win over Jewish voters in 2020, because, until recently, "supporting Israel was not controversial."

"Both sides, no matter what side of the aisle you were on, supported Israel - and now the Democratic party has chosen to blatantly disregard Israel," she said, adding that "the obvious shift" may lead to an increase in Jewish Americans voting Republican.