Trump Says Held Good Meeting on Preventing Mass Shootings, Bipartisan Talks Ongoing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he concluded a very positive meeting on preventing mass shootings and talks on legislation are ongoing with members of both parties.

"Just concluded a very good meeting on preventing Mass Shootings. Talks are ongoing w/ both Republicans & Democrats. We are likewise engaging with lawful gun owners, survivors, grieving family members, law enforcement, the NRA, mental health professionals, and school officials," Trump said via Twitter on Thursday. "I am hopeful Congress will engage with my Team to pass meaningful legislation that will make a real difference and, most importantly, Save Lives!"

...I am hopeful Congress will engage with my Team to pass meaningful legislation that will make a real difference and, most importantly, Save Lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

​Previously, law enforcement authorities disclosed that three men were taken into custody after members of the public tipped off authorities over one weekend. In all three cases, searches found firearms and extensive amounts of ammunition.

Earlier this month, at least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

In the US, an estimated 33,000 people annually are killed in gun violence, according to government data.